WATCH: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu follows through on pledge, gets Covid-19 vaccine

Cape Town - The Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has followed through on his pledge in January and was vaccinated in the Western Cape today, where Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out had started.

At the start of the year in January, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation had expressed its support for Covid-19 vaccines.

At the time the archbishop pledged to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as one became available to him.

On Monday, where the Western Cape government began with its vaccine roll-out of the Pfizer jab, 89-year-old Tutu and wife, Leah Tutu, were among the first in the province to get vaccinated at Brooklyn Chest Hospital.

Premier Alan Winde who was at the hospital to join those who have registered for their vaccine in the Milnerton district, thanked Tutu for following through on his pledge.

“Thank you to our beloved Arch who is once again leading from the front.”

At the time of his pledge, Tutu said: “Vaccines have eradicated terrible diseases such as smallpox, and we are close to using them to make others, such as polio and measles, history.

“Yet many people are scared or wary of this simple, safe and effective way of protecting people against infectious diseases before they even come into contact with them. There is nothing to fear.”

Tutu said the more people who were vaccinated against Covid-19, the more everyone was protected against the disease.

“I am pledging to have a Covid-19 vaccine, because I already know what it is to lose years of your life to a disease. I also know what it is to worry that I have passed a preventable disease on to people I love. I ask you to do the same,” he said.

Videos: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

In the Cape Town metro, seven vaccination sites have been identified as a phase 2 vaccination sites during this first week. They include:

Brooklyn Chest Hospital

Helderberg Hospital

Mitchells Plain Hospital

Khayelitsha Hospital

Karl Bremer Hospital

Brackenfell Clinic

Albow Gardens Clinic

Winde said that over the next few weeks, as the province scales up the service, more sites will come online, including in rural areas, to provide vaccinations to those who have registered.

He encouraged all residents who are eligible under this second phase to register as soon as possible.

To register for the Covid-19 vaccine, visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link, or Dial *134*832# and follow the prompts (FREE on all South African Networks), or Whatsapp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.

If you are over 60 and registered for your Covid-19 vaccine, you can expect:

An SMS confirming your registration.

A second SMS with an appointment date and the place – for those who have already registered, this should come in next two to three weeks.

Get vaccinated with your first dose.

Proof of vaccination card.

An appointment date for your second dose (if a two-dose vaccine applies).

Cape Argus