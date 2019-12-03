The statement was part of Infecting the City, a public art festival which took place all over the city recently.
Organisations from across the city, including early childhood development and community representatives, stood along Wale Street with news posters collected from poles in the streets. Some of the posters read: “Bontas worst child rape”; Toddler rescued from tikhuis”; and “Scum shoot 9 month baby”.
Chanel Fredericks, the outreach programme manager at The Cape Town Museum of Childhood, said the collection of posters was to put the problem in peoples’ faces and urge them to think about what they can do to create a safe environment for the children of South Africa.
She said her colleague, Sarah Atmore, from Rondebosch, had collected the posters since December last year, and they decided to use the posters for the demonstration.