WATCH: Assassinated former 28s gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon buried in Hermanus

CAPE TOWN - Ernie "Lastig" Solomon was laid to rest in Hermanus today according to both religious and cultural rites.

A funeral service was held for the 63-year-old who was once the leader of the notorious 28's gang in Hawston at the Thusong Centre.

The service was officiated by clergy from the local New Apostolic Church as well as Khoisan leaders.

Solomon held the title of King in the Gorinhaiqua Clan and Khoisan traditional leaders say they traced his roots back to his indigenous ancestors from the 18th Century.

Family and friends packed into the hall where they paid tribute to the Solomon who led a colourful life having released his own original music and also appeared in documentaries.