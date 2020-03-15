WATCH: At least six cars burnt out in Lion's Head fire

Cape Town - The fire that started in the early afternoon below Tafelberg Road, on the slopes of Table Mountain and Lions Head has worsened, burning at least six cars and homes. The South African National Parks (SANParks) regional spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton said the fire has severely damaged six vehicles including a SANParks vehicle and homes were affected on Signal Hill Road. According to Philip Prins, Table Mountain National Park fire manager, he said the fire has jumped Signal Hill Road burning in the direction of the Lions Head - Signal Hill section, near the previously burnt area. "The concern at this stage is the left and right flank. The Kloofnek Visitor Safety standby area including the kennels were under threat but safe at this stage," Prins said. He said SA National Parks (SANParks) and public vehicles have been damaged alongside Kloofnek Road. Cars were currently being escorted down Signal Hill road from the top parking area.

He said firefighting services including, NCC Wildfires - the Table Mountain National Park contracted crew, the City of Cape Town, Volunteer Wildlife Services and Working on Fire.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The fire that started in the early afternoon below Tafelberg Road, on the slopes of Table Mountain and Lions Head has worsened. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said at the stage, "we have approximately 30 firefighting appliances and over 200 firefighters on scene excluding TMNP and WOF crews."

"We are dealing with two fires - one below Tafelberg road and the other by Signal Hill. Several vehicles have been destroyed on Signal Hill and a few dwellings destroyed," Carelse said.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said the City thank the public who have donated refreshments for firefighters batting the Table Mountain fire, "but we kindly request that these be dropped off at the Roeland Street Fire Station and not on scene."

"A reminder of road closures due to the fire: Kloofnek Rd & Bellevue Rd towards Camps Bay and Geneva Drive, Camps Bay," Powell said.

Any people who want to make food and drink donations are advised to drop them off at Newlands Fire Base.

Crews will remain on the line throughout the evening.



According to the City of Cape Town, five houses have been affected by the fire as well as six vehicles have been burnt, any along signal hill road.#Fire #tablemountain #SANParks #FireSeason pic.twitter.com/Oz8I6mzz01 — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) March 15, 2020

Newlands Fire Base please — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) March 15, 2020

