Cape Town - As everyone prepares to take to the roads for the Easter weekend, the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement and emergency services have finalised operational plans designed to ensure public safety over the Easter long weekend. Some of those plans include vehicle check points, and roadblocks to clamp down on drunk driving and anti-social behaviour, among others.

However a recent video on social media had many hot cross bun lovers worried that they'd get in trouble for being over the limit of alcohol consumption, despite not having drunk any alcohol.

The City of Cape Town however said it has noted a video doing the rounds on social media related to the consumption of hot cross buns and providing a false reading on a breathalyzer device - and that law-abiding drivers had nothing to worry about.

"Yeast converts sugar into carbon dioxide and ethanol, the latter which would be detected by a breathalyzer.

"The reading will only apply immediately after eating the food. And, while such a reading would probably be correct, the reality is that, if checked just 10 minutes later, the reading will likely revert to zero," said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

"We would like to put the public’s mind at ease by reminding everyone that a handheld breathalyzer is not the only means used to determine sobriety."

"Officers are also trained to observe the behaviour of a motorist, including their speech and ability to walk or remain upright, etc

"Also, to confirm that a motorist is under the influence, an evidentiary breath sample using a prescribed EBAE device is required; or, alternatively, a blood sample. These are the only means of evidence that can be presented in a court of law."

"We would like to put the public's mind at ease by reminding everyone that a handheld breathalyzer is not the only means used to determine sobriety." Video: Supplied: Cape law enforcement