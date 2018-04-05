The wendy house scene of death and destruction where an eight-month-old baby girl burnt to death. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - They heard the cries of the baby, but were helpless as the flames engulfed the wendy house in which she had been left alone.

By the time the fire and rescue services arrived at the wendy house in Pine Road, Woodstock, it was reduced to ashes and the eight-month-old baby girl, Rifka Shaik, was burnt beyond recognition.

The City’s fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said: “We responded to Pine Road at around 1.53am today where we had a wendy house destroyed by a fire and one female infant who is around 8 months old sustained fatal burns. The cause of the fire is undetermined.”

Neighbours told the Cape Argus that at the time the fire broke out, the baby was alone and the mother had walked to the shop. It’s believed the mother left a candle and the baby began crawling.

“I was asleep and then I saw the flames, I ran outside without realising that I didn’t take any belongings. I’m very sad that the baby died,” resident Maria Fawis said. Fawis’s home was attached to the wendy house where Rifka died and her home burned down as well.

“I have nothing, all my belongings burned out and all my things that had sentimental value are gone,” she said.

Other residents said they heard the screams and cries of the baby.

“Woke up and then when we got up we saw the place was on fire,” resident Grace Winnaar said. She said she and other residents tried their best to help, but the fire was too strong: “It just destroyed everything,” she said.

Residents in Pine Road said they lived in deplorable conditions with no electricity or water. “We could’ve saved the child but because our taps are not working properly we couldn’t get enough water to throw on the fire,” Winnaar said.

Winnaar and her husband Jan stay behind the wendy house that was gutted.

Their home is small and covered by a strong plastic sheet. They have no electricity and use candles. Winnaar said in winter it gets worse. “When it rains it makes our entire place wet.”

Last week two children died after a fire broke out in a block of flats in Chestnut Place, Belhar.

