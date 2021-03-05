WATCH: Bheki Cele hits back at grandstanding claims over visits to slain cops' families

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele slammed criticism that he is grandstanding when visiting the families of slain cops during a memorial service on Thursday. The minister was speaking at the memorial service of two slain police officers who were allegedly ambushed by a group of suspects while on patrol duties in Kraaifontein on Sunday, with one of their cellphones and their official firearms stolen. Families, friends and police officers gathered at the Lofdal International Church in Kraaifontein on Thursday to celebrate the lives of officers Mnakwazo Mdoko, 46, and Mninawa Breakfast, 28, with the wreath-laying held at the Kraaifontein police station. Cele, who also said that there was a war against police officers, lashed out at criticism, saying that in actuality, he would prefer to not have to do such things. Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, families, friends and police officers gathered at the Kraaifontein police station to celebrate the memories of the two slain police officers. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) “Don’t tell me that I am grandstanding when I visit these members. Don’t tell me that I bring the empty promises - and you make that your headlines.

“These are not empty promises, if we don’t come here, who should go see them (the families) when they are dead? Who should go there?

“That’s a disclaimer that I want to make - I don’t want to be here, I don’t enjoy it but I don’t have a choice. I don’t have a choice,” Cele reiterated.

“I would love to visit them if they are having parties in their houses, and invited us, and they’re being jolly. That is the visit I want. This one is not an invitation... I don’t want to be here.”

“So if you want to make silly news out of this situation, please spare me out (of it),” he said.

