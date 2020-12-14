WATCH: Bheki Cele serenaded with viral remix of 'Umthandazo Wam' while visiting Rands

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele was unexpectedly serenaded with the viral remix of “Umthandazo Wam” when he was conducting a visit to Rands over the weekend. Cele was on a two-day trip as part of a “Safer Festive Season” inspection tour in the Western Cape. On Thursday, he addressed a police parade just opposite the Bellville taxi rank before he conducted inspections, while on Friday evening he visited Long Street and Rands in Khayelitsha. Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said: “He (Cele) found that there was some level of compliance when it came to establishments such as Rands and in Long Street. “He was quite pleased that the managers of these places put in place measures to ensure the safety of patrons, who were also keeping social distances and wearing masks.”

Themba added: “The minister raised his concerns around people in some areas he visited who simply didn’t bother to wear their masks despite them having masks in their pockets.

“No infringement notices were issued during his inspections.”

However, it was during his visit to Rands that the police minister was treated to patrons at Rands serenading him with the viral remix of “Umthandazo Wam” by Mr Thela.

The unofficial remix of the song “Uzum’xelele uBheki Cele” went viral back during level 2 when when government put stricter restrictions on the sale of booze.

The ladies who’s version of the song went viral, and inspired many to adopt the lyrics, “Ramaphosa, xelela uBheki Cele ukuba sinxaniwe. Sifuna utywala" (Ramaphosa, tell Bheki Cele we are thirsty. We want alcohol).

While the minister was conducting his inspection of Rands, many of the customers at the entertainment venue, couldn’t resisting the opportunity to sing to him.

The police minister didn’t let on if he heard the patrons, but many sang their hearts out.

@goodbyemasiza cape town we are next . last week a sneaky visit from the minister of health in rands cpt. this week bheki cele . Yhooooo hai hai hai we are next ♬ original sound - Mzoxolo Masiza

After he conducted his visit, the Rands management issued a statement and thanked Cele for his appearance.

“The team would like to thank the Minister of Police Mr Bheki Cele and his police structures for his random site visit last night at our establishment.

“We’d also like to thank our patrons for their contribution of co-operating and working hand in hand with us in following all the steps into making sure all protocols of compliance are observed. Together we can combat the wave of this pandemic, wear your masks at all times,” Rands said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was unexpectedly serenaded with the viral remix of ’Umthandazo Wam’ when he was conducting a visit to Rands over the weekend. Picture: Supplied

Cape Argus