WATCH: Biker, car convoy of honour for slain 8-month-old Levi Isaacs

Cape Town - A group of bike and car clubs yesterday staged a convoy to the Bonteheuwel house where 8-month-old Levi Isaacs died last week. The memorial “run” began at Westgate Mall in Mitchells Plain and went to Vangate Mall, where the clubs met to head to Carmelia Street in Bonteheuwel for a peaceful “park-off” to pay their last respects. Levi died from injuries sustained in what was alleged to have been ongoing abuse by both his parents. He was declared dead after being admitted to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. Ricardo, 32, and Kathleen Isaacs, 31, are currently in custody and will appear in court on January 22 for a formal bail application. The clubs hosted the run/convoy under the hashtag #JusticeForBabyLevi and called for an end to child abuse. Bavaria Squad president Sedick Madatt said that as a club they were disgusted and angered by “this evil going on around that has been brought upon baby Levi”. “The incident is something that should not have happened… Our kids are our future and to subject them to act like these is evil. “These kind of incidents are happening on a daily basis, but neighbours and communities are quiet. They usually are aware of such incidents but are scared to come forward,” he said.

Madatt said that there was a need for communities to come forward, take a stand and act as one and as a shield for these children.

“Intervention is needed, mostly by neighbours and family. In future we want to know that whoever is hitting or abusing a child knows that they can come forward knowing that there are people who can stand behind them…” he said.

Community Policing Forum chairperson Graham Lindhorst said the community had somehow failed the child because “our information is that the abuse and assault took place over a time, and surely the neighbours must have heard screaming but did not raise the alarm”.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the community would rally to ensure that the parents did not see the light of day again.

“We want to make it clear that this is no indication of us as a community. Our anger, resentment and disappointment is focused on the father of this little child. We will, as a community, petition to the court for those who are alleged to have done this to never see the light of day,” he said.

Mitchells Plain car club Bavaria Squad led a car and bike convoy from Mitchells Plain to Bonteheuwel for a peaceful park-off at the place where toddler Levi Isaacs was allegedly killed. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Argus