WATCH: Bishops matric class calls out systemic oppression, racism

"Racism has loomed over Bishops since its inception. While we, as the matric group of 2020, applaud the individuals who have actively taken steps to dismantle this underlying discrimination, we are forced to realise that greater strides need to be taken.





"Racism is a systemic issue, and not one overcome by superficial Codes of Conduct and disengaged reminders of zero-tolerance, but rather through a united desire for change. In order to achieve such change, this desire needs to be felt in every corner of our school," the memorandum reads.





"Bishops is an institution that commands the respect of not just the educational sphere, but society as a whole. This is because we have achieved excellence in all explored avenues, and have delivered to the highest standards since our genesis. However, once inside our gates, racism runs rampant.





"It is perpetrated by the boys, staff, and parents, with the whispers of inequity echoing through the corridors and classrooms. While many choose to remain blissfully ignorant of this reality, the damage it has wreaked on the psyches of those subject to its wrath, is inexplicable," reads.





"It is a stain. However, despite the deep-rooted nature of such a threat to our community, we believe that Bishops is still able to achieve tangible change.



