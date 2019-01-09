Firefighters rushed to Bo-Kaap late on Sunday afternoon after a flat went up in flames. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A family of six in Bo-Kaap have lost everything after a fire ripped through their home on the top floor of a block of flats. Homeowner Riyaat Ryland, his wife, Ahsia, and their three children were not at home in Astana Street, Schotscheskloof, when the fire started.

Ryland’s 70-year-old aunt was alone at the time on Sunday evening.

“Somebody saw the smoke and went to help her out of the house. They called the fire brigade, but everything was gone,” Riyaat said.

Walking through the debris of his home, Riyaat is baffled at what caused the blaze: “We are waiting for a report to find out, but it matters little. Our home is gone.

“Sunday night we slept at my wife’s cousin’s house and my children slept at my mother’s house in Dorp Street.”

IN SHOCK: Homeowner Riyaat Ryland. Picture: Jack Lestrade/DailyVoice

Damage

The two homes below their flat suffered substantial water damage. The ceilings were still leaking, there is no electricity and the wooden floors are badly damaged.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesman, Theo Layne, said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

“Fire and Rescue Services responded to Astana Street, Schotscheskloof at 6.15pm. A flat on the third floor was alight,” he said.

“Two adult males and three adult females suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated by paramedics.”

The Dreyer and Allie families are in need of clothing, stationery, furniture, electrical appliances, beds and bedding, crockery and cutlery. Cash donations are also welcome.

The drop-off points are 16 Van der Meulen Street or 85 Dorp Street, Bo-Kaap. To assist the families, call Faa-iekah Ryland on 084 402 6279.

