WATCH: Bo-Kaap residents shaken by child abuse claims against community members take to the streets

Cape Town – Members of the Bo-Kaap community staged a demonstration in support of survivors and victims of gender-based violence and sexual assault.

Their action came after a video of a young woman went viral when she spoke about her alleged sexual abuse at the hands of her grandfather, a well-known Bo-Kaap educator and former high school principal.

She claims many other women were also victims of sexual assault by her grandfather and his brother over a period spanning more than 50 years.

About 200 women, men and children gathered on the corner of Wale and Bree streets on Thursday and called on other victims of the alleged perpetrator to come forward.

The woman in the video, who wanted to remain anonymous and now lives in Jordan, alleges her 85-year-old paternal grandfather sexually abused her from the age of five until she was 11.