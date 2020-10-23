WATCH: Bo-Kaap residents shaken by child abuse claims against community members take to the streets
Cape Town – Members of the Bo-Kaap community staged a demonstration in support of survivors and victims of gender-based violence and sexual assault.
Their action came after a video of a young woman went viral when she spoke about her alleged sexual abuse at the hands of her grandfather, a well-known Bo-Kaap educator and former high school principal.
She claims many other women were also victims of sexual assault by her grandfather and his brother over a period spanning more than 50 years.
About 200 women, men and children gathered on the corner of Wale and Bree streets on Thursday and called on other victims of the alleged perpetrator to come forward.
The woman in the video, who wanted to remain anonymous and now lives in Jordan, alleges her 85-year-old paternal grandfather sexually abused her from the age of five until she was 11.
As a child, she lived on the same property as her grandfather in Bo-Kaap. The abuse ended when she moved abroad with her parents.
Bo-Kaap resident Saadia Williams, 81, said abused women had to have courage to speak out when afflicted by sexual abuse, while Women’s Legal Centre director Sehaam Samaai said women had never been silent when it came to GBV, but people had not been listening.
"We also know that the backlash is real. Secondary victimisation is real and we need to ensure that these victims and survivors can come out in a safe environment," Samaai said.