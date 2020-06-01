WATCH: Call for Capetonians to drink responsibly as liquor sales resume

Cape Town - With the sale of alcohol officially resuming today, liquor outlets have been readying themselves for the influx of consumers.

South African Breweries corporate affairs vice president Zoleka Lisa said the industry had collaborated on various solutions and measures to ensure that, from today outlets were able to trade responsibly and adhere to strict Covid-19 safety protocols.

“As an industry, a lot of thought has been put into ensuring that retail outlets like taverns, microbreweries, distillers and wine sellers are included in the regulations, and that the tavern space, with the right support, is recognised as one in which trade can happen safely.

“This will minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19, while still allowing for economic activity to resume,” Lisa said.

Premier Alan Winde appealed to consumers not to rush out and stand in long queues where physical distancing could not be maintained to buy alcohol. He called on consumers to drink responsibly.