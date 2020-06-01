WATCH: Call for Capetonians to drink responsibly as liquor sales resume
South African Breweries corporate affairs vice president Zoleka Lisa said the industry had collaborated on various solutions and measures to ensure that, from today outlets were able to trade responsibly and adhere to strict Covid-19 safety protocols.
“As an industry, a lot of thought has been put into ensuring that retail outlets like taverns, microbreweries, distillers and wine sellers are included in the regulations, and that the tavern space, with the right support, is recognised as one in which trade can happen safely.
“This will minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19, while still allowing for economic activity to resume,” Lisa said.
Premier Alan Winde appealed to consumers not to rush out and stand in long queues where physical distancing could not be maintained to buy alcohol. He called on consumers to drink responsibly.
“Research and experience have shown that excessive alcohol consumption is responsible for much harm in communities, including addiction, violence, domestic abuse and road accidents, which all have significant psycho-social consequences and which can put our hospitals and health services under additional pressure.”
Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa director Maurice Smithers said the alliance supported the limited operating hours for liquor outlets.
Licensed premises may sell liquor from Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays, between 9am and 5pm and the liquor may not be consumed on premises.
