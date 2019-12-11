The organisation, which is a network of grassroots health activists, civil society organisations and academic institutions, demanded an end to the practice of townships being used as “dumping sites” for unhealthy food. It also wanted easy access to and subsidies for healthy food, taxing of retailers selling unhealthy food and the restructuring of the food market.
James van Duuren of the People’s Health Movement South Africa said: “Malnutrition is due to poor-quality diet as well as the amount of food consumed by the individuals and families who are struggling due to household food insecurity.
“This situation is aggravated by the cost of healthy food and easy access to cheap, unhealthy food in our communities."
Nowi Mndayi, PHM co-ordinator for non-communicable disease, said the townships had became dumping sites for unhealthy food which put people at risk of obesity and chronic non-communicable diseases with children being diagnosed at a young age.