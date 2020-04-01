WATCH: Call on Capetonians to ‘raise flag high for essential workers’

Cape Town - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called on residents to acknowledge those in law enforcement, health care, food related services and other essential services by hanging the South African flag on their doors and windows during the lockdown period. Fritz encouraged residents to do as suggested by President Cyril Ramaphosa, a few hours before the lockdown on Thursday last week, when he inspected a parade at the Police College in Pretoria and addressed the SANDF at the Doornkop Army Base in Joburg. Ramaphosa called on all South Africans to demonstrate solidarity by displaying the national flag on social media, outside their homes and other prominent places. This would be an act of compassion and unity during the lockdown. Fritz said many countries across the globe were acknowledging those on the front-line through a range of activities for hospital staff to applause for those serving on the front line.

“Here in the Western Cape, we want to show our appreciation by doing the same and posting it on social media using the hashtag #ThankYouWC and #StopTheSpread.”

“During the lockdown, we are dependent on the work of those involved in health care, law enforcement, farmers and farmworkers, to name a few.

“In a commitment to staying at home and acknowledging the critically important work of those on the front line, I call on all residents to hang the flag or a piece of colourful cloth from your doors and/or windows during the lockdown,” he said.

Fritz said those on the front-line were hard at work, ensuring our safety.

“In turn, you have a duty to stay home and stay safe. As residents it is important that we each play our part.”

Good party secretary-general Brett Herron said: “We face an unprecedented health emergency.

“We are seeing an unprecedented response from all South Africans.”

Herron said the lockdown created a legitimate concern about what the future held.

“The rally behind a South African patriotism keeps us engaged with our government’s actions. We can also honour those who are on the front line by complying with the rules so we do not increase their risk of exposure to the virus,” Herron said.

Photojournalist Armand Hough was involved in a recent video making the round of social media which captured Sea Point residents clapping for our carers. The video was posted on Monday, and has over 8700 views. In his follow up video recorded on Tuesday, Hough captured emergency services joined in with a parade of lights and sirens as seen at the top of the story.

