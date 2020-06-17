WATCH: Call to have Louis Botha statue outside of Parliament removed

Cape Town - In solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, a local group calling themselves the Black People’s National Crisis Committee, called for the removal of Anglo-Boer War general Louis Botha’s statue outside Parliament.

Committee convener Songezo Mazizi said: “As the Black People’s National Crisis Committee (BNCC), it is our understanding that these colonial relations still find concrete expression in the realities of so many black people in the country, in the continent and (among) the diaspora.”

“The landlessness of black people is at the centre of all our ills, the mass unemployment, the increase in violence against black women and men, the extremely exploitative labour relations; all indicate that blacks are still subjects of the colonial system, which manifests itself today in South Africa as a settler colonial society,” he said.

“The exploiter and the exploited, the oppressor and the oppressed. It is on this basis that the BNCC stands with millions of other black people in calling for all colonial statues to be removed, starting with the Louis Botha monument in front of Parliament.

“These monuments are an insult to black people, who still have to deal with the material and psychological repercussions of the settler colonial conquest.”