Protesters outside Wynberg Magistrates Court call for the death penalty against a paedophile who will be appearing for a bail hearing today. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A man who allegedly paid young boys for sex made a brief appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The 66-year-old faces charges relating to sexual assault after he was arrested on Monday.

Outside court, community members of Ottery held demonstrations opposing bail.

“As the community, we are happy that he will be kept until the 29th in custody. We will be protesting against bail.

“We are aware that over 18 cases have been lodged so far, and this has been going on for years,” community leader and former ward councillor Melanie Arendse said.

The man is a widowed father of two daughters. His arrest comes after two boys aged 9 and 12 broke their silence.

According to the boys, the man would pick them up at the old stables in George Way, drive them to secluded areas and give them drugs to make them erect. He would then allegedly perform sexual acts on them.

The man allegedly then paid them between R36 to R300.

“The first time we heard about this was back in September, and then we began looking into this. What we do know is that almost 30 children are believed to be involved in this,” Arendse said.

The man appeared in court, with his brother and sister also present. The courtroom was filled to its capacity.

The State prosecutor requested a postponement for the man’s bail hearing for more information to be gathered. The State told the court that more charges would be added.

The attorney for the suspect said it would like a formal bail application hearing to be set.

According to one of the alleged victims, the accused would drive them out to Schaapkraal, Klip Road Cemetery or the Ottery Centre to perform sexual acts with them.

He will remain in custody.

The case was postponed until January 29.

* Additional reporting by Saafia February.

