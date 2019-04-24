The Cape Argus High Schools Quiz, sponsored by Food Lover’s Market in association with IIE’s Varsity College, sees 79 teams from 36 schools going against each other at six venues across the Peninsula.
Two groups were competing at the IIE Varsity College campus in Rondebosch on Tuesday, and pupils were ready to take on the nerve-racking questions to make sure they got as many points as possible.
“The quiz was a bit easier than what we expected, but the workload was harder,” said Grade 11 pupil Juwhara Samsodien from Vista High School.
“It was a bit of a struggle to balance with the school workload,” added her teammate, Thimna Jack.
Vista High School walked away victors from their group round robin with 25 points, followed by Plumstead High School with 20 points, and then Islamia College with -3 points.
Pupils from Plumstead High School, who competed in the quiz last year, said this year instead of splitting the quiz according to sections, they would split it according to days, given that they had two weeks’ worth of material to study, as opposed to last year with just a week’s worth.
Justin van Tonder, deputy principal of student recruitments at the IIE Varsity College campus, said any opportunity to get involved in an event like the quiz was great, as it showed pupils how invested the college was in their education and their future plans.
“Often you find students who are going through school, just passing, and we know that when entering the work environment, the bare minimum just doesn’t cut it,” Van Tonder said.
“The quiz shows them there’s a bigger picture and sometimes it takes that extra bit of effort to succeed in life.”
Those who succeed in the quiz will be rewarded with R3000 per member of the winning team, along with R35000 for their school. The top two teams will go on to compete in the National High Schools Quiz against teams from across the country.
The second round robin study material will be from material published from April 23 to May 3, excluding May 1. Participants will be quizzed on this on Monday, May 6.@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus