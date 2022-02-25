WATCH: Cape drivers urged to avoid Zonnebloem as firefighters battle veld fire

Cape Town - Roads have been closed and Cape motorists have been urged to avoid the Zonnebloem area as firefighters are battling a veld fire. The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, made the call for motorists to steer clear of the Zonnebloem area where Fire and Rescue Service crews are fighting a vegetation fire.

“The service was alerted to the fire around 3.15pm and currently 20 firefighting appliances and 90 staff are on the scene. “The affected area has been divided into two sections, in order to manage firefighting operations above and below Russell Street. “The fire has yet to be brought under control and while no injuries have been reported, a few informal structures have been destroyed.”

Firefighters are also contending with strong winds in the Zonnebloem area. City of Cape Town traffic chief Richard Coleman said: “Due to a veld fire in the Zonnebloem area, we have Nelson Mandela Boulevard Inbound that has (temporarily) closed between Searle and Strand street.” Coleman said that roads were closed due to the smoke hazard from the fire over the N2.