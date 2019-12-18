WATCH: Cape fire leaves three factories damaged, vehicles gutted









"Two factories, one which was an auto body shop contained several vehicles, were completely gutted and a third factory sustained minimal damaged," Carelse said. Video: City Fire and Rescue Services/Supplied Cape Town - Three factories in Manhattan Street were damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, with two of the three being completed gutted said the City's Fire and Rescue Services. Spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said that City services responded at 06:51 to a factory alight in the Airport Industrial area. "Five firefighting appliances, two specialised vehicles, a rescue vehicle and 21 staff members were on scene. "Two factories, one which was an auto body shop contained several vehicles, were completely gutted and a third factory sustained minimal damaged," Carelse said. He said that the fire was extinguished shortly after 09:00.

"Two factories, one which was an auto body shop contained several vehicles, were completely gutted and a third factory sustained minimal damaged," Carelse said.

About 300km from Cape Town, firefighters are also battling three wildfires in the Hessequa region.

On Tuesday, two wildfires in the Gouritzmond area, 1.5km apart from each other, were fuelled by gale-force winds, while a fire was also reported in Hoeko.

Officials said a fourth fire raged in the Bitou region, while a fifth was reported in the Greyton Nature Reserve in the Overberg.