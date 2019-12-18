Cape Town - Three factories in Manhattan Street were damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, with two of the three being completed gutted said the City's Fire and Rescue Services.
Spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said that City services responded at 06:51 to a factory alight in the Airport Industrial area.
"Five firefighting appliances, two specialised vehicles, a rescue vehicle and 21 staff members were on scene.
"Two factories, one which was an auto body shop contained several vehicles, were completely gutted and a third factory sustained minimal damaged," Carelse said.
He said that the fire was extinguished shortly after 09:00.