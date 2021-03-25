WATCH: Cape firefighter sustains minor injuries in crèche blaze

Cape Town – A firefighter was hurt while the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service was attending to a blaze at a crèche this morning.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that staff were attending to the fire in Hannes Louw Drive, De Tyger, in Parow and had managed to contain it.

He said that the building alight was a crèche named Splendid Kids, and that firefighters had received the emergency call at 7.50am.

“Fire crews from Goodwood, Bellville, Belhar, Brooklyn and Milnerton are on scene. All persons have been evacuated from the building.

“The fire has been contained at 8.55am,” Carelse said.