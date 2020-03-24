WATCH: Cape firefighters fight blaze at Khayelitsha Mall's Shoprite

Cape Town - Firefighters battled a blaze that started after 07:00 on Tuesday morning at the Khayelitsha Mall's Shoprite.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they received the call at 07:38 of a shop alight at Khayelitsha Mall. "We have about 10 firefighting appliances and several specialized vehicles on scene with approximately 45 staff members on scene."

As seen from the videos and the naked eye palls of smoke and smouldering debris surfaced the Khayelitsha Mall.

At first there was only small puffs of smoke but it very quickly spread a thick black cloud over the mall.

Carelse said the firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the storeroom area. However, he said partial damage to the Deli and Bakery was sustained when a section of the wall collapsed.