The incident was believed to have occurred last week.
Good party general secretary Brett Herron has written a letter to the mayor urging him to take action against the two officers involved in the incident in the video.
“Besides being in contempt of a court order,” the party wrote to mayor Dan Plato, “the City’s attitude and conduct is immoral because the conduct of being homeless cannot be unlawful in the absence of alternative accommodation.”
Last year, the City landed in hot water after it emerged that law enforcement officials were issuing fines to homeless people.