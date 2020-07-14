WATCH: Cape man seen 'paddleboarding' through flooded informal settlement

Cape Town - Gale-force winds blew roofs off buildings and uprooted trees, while torrential rain caused flooding in informal settlements, road closures and train service disruptions across the city. An extreme cold front made landfall early on Monday, bringing icy temperatures with it. There were reports of roofs of houses and businesses being damaged in Manenberg, Heideveld, Athlone, Steenberg, Lavender Hill and Lwandle in the Strand, while several trees were uprooted in Parow, Rondebosch, Gardens, Mitchells Plain, Langa and Diep River. Weather-related power outages were experienced in Philippi, Nyanga, Rondebosch, Manenberg and Steenberg. There was also damage to electricity infrastructure in some areas as well as localised flooding in low-lying regions. In a social media post, a man was also seen doing his own version of paddleboarding through a informal settlement, believed to be Khayelitsha, which was flooded due to the heavy rains.

The 29-second clip was posted on Monday, and shows bystanders recording the man using a table as a board, while sitting on a plastic chair, and using a stick to push himself as he passes people along the way.

On Tuesday, Disaster Risk Management said that officials have completed assessments in UT Gardens Site B, Khayelitsha, Gqobasi, New Rest, Lower Crossroads, Driftsands, Burundi, Makhaza and Overcome Heights in Lavender Hill.

The Informal Settlements Department is continuing with assessments and issuing flood kits which consists of plastic sheeting. Transport is providing milling and sand.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said several schools reported damage to property, with the Helderberg Basin and Ceres areas the worst affected.

Pupils and staff at Nomzamo High in Strand were dismissed for safety reasons after strong winds blew over a block of classes and ablution facilities.

“The number of classrooms damaged is to be determined. The Western Cape Education Department needs to assess this and see whether other classrooms can be utilised.

“We need to ensure that the debris is removed or cordoned off securely. Safety is a priority and our emergency maintenance team is providing advice and assistance,” Hammond said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Pupils and staff at Nomzamo High in Strand were dismissed for safety reasons after strong winds blew over a block of classes and ablution facilities. Video: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency

Ward councillor Xolisa Ngwekazi said thousands of residents in Enkanini and Ezwezwe informal settlements in Khayelitsha were displaced due to flooding.

“We have developed a plan, which we have sent to the City, on what can be done to combat the flooding which is caused by the streets flooding and the overflow entering their shacks.

“This happens every rainy season; however, the City has ignored such proposals, all they are keen about is developing these areas.

“No form of assistance has been offered to the affected residents and that is worrying because the storm is not stopping,” Ngwekazi said.

Mayco member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, said the City’s informal settlements management department had issued as many as 7000 flood-relief kits to residents and expected to deliver more soon.

“Informality in accommodation is a common occurrence in Cape Town, and is brought on by increased urbanisation.

“The intense demand for accommodation brings about a number of specific challenges, such as unplanned settlements that are located on flood-prone, lower-lying areas or in wetlands or retention ponds,” Booi said.

High-density areas without dedicated emergency access ways made it difficult to deliver basic and emergency services in times of fire and floods, Booi added.

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said all emergency services remained on high alert.

“As at 10.30am (yesterday) there has been no reports to the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre of fatalities, injuries or missing persons as a result of the latest storm. We urge the public to continue to limit movement around the province. This includes staying away from beaches and promenades and other waterways as much as possible,” he said.

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Thick foamy waves smash the wave breaks on the corner of Helen Suzman and Beach roads in Three Anchor Bay. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

The Cape Town Weather Office said very cold conditions and the strong gale-force westerly to north-westerly winds were expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay, persisting east of Mossel Bay this morning.

A storm surge is also expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay.

The service also warned that a disruptive snowfall was possible over the western mountains, along with wave heights between six to nine metres expected between Lamberts Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

However, the weather service said it expects no further significant or extreme weather conditions until next Monday.

