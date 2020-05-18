WATCH: Cape man who was on ventilator due to Covid-19 discharged from hospital

Cape Town - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on Monday visited the Melomed Gatesville Hospital to see off a patient who had fully recovered from Covid-19 after three weeks of hospitalisation. Bathandwa Zuzo, 48, from Gugulethu was successfully discharged from the hospital on Monday. Hospital staff, family and supporters were present and filled the entrance hallway, singing the national anthem. In a press statement, Melomed Gatesville said Zuzo, a father of five, works for the City of Cape Town as a driver for the Sanitation Division. Zuzo had suffered from body pain, shortness of breath and high fever for two weeks prior to being admitted to Melomed Gatesville Emergency Unit on April 26. By May 9, he showed signs of improvement and was then weaned off the ventilator and continued on supplementary oxygen.

“We are here to celebrate the best moments ever, because we always hear about – generally not only in the province but at a national level – about the deaths. Most of the time you don't know about the people who have recovered. So today we are so happy and celebrating the best moment ever,” said Mbombo.

She added: “People have asked about people who have been on a ventilator, whether they survive or not. So we want to welcome and celebrate with him.”

Zuzo completed a successful 14 days of quarantine and retesting was not required, said Mbombo.

Zuzo’s wife Victoria, a nurse at Karl Bremer, was also tested and her results were negative.

She said: “I am very excited today because it's the first day to see my husband. I last saw him on April 26. That time he was very sick and the doctors told me he was ill and I must be strong. I was crying a lot at home. Dr Solomoms used to call me every day and said I must be strong for my husband and kids.”

Zuzo became cognizant of his surroundings late last week.

Dr Zaraina Solomons, the primary doctor responsible for Zuzo and Specialist Physician at Melomed Gatesville, said: “For Covid-19 positive patients who respond successfully to intensive care treatment and are able to be discharged from hospital, the road to recovery can still be a lengthy one, but we are extremely overjoyed by the successful outcome.

“I thank my fellow colleagues and the exceptional nursing team who was instrumental in his recovery – this was truly a team effort. Through the grace of the Almighty and the commitment of the medical staff, we look forward to many more successful patient outcomes and recoveries during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Zuzo thanked staff members at the hospital for supporting him. “I have my life now because of them. I’m alive because of them.”

