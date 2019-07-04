Western Cape Human Settlements MEC, Tertuis Simmers and provincial departmental officials visited various housing development projects across the City of Cape Town. MEC Simmers and Thando Mguli at Forest Village Housing Development Project. PHOTO: Supplied

Cape Tow - Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers has opened a case of fraud against the signatory of a letter using the provincial government’s letterhead to promote fake housing allocation. The letter, which uses the City of Cape Town’s Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) help-desk landline number and is dated July 1, 2019, has the Western Cape Government’s letterhead and is signed by someone describing themselves as “Project Manager, Melanie Koen”.

In a video shot outside the Cape Town Central Police Station and posted on his Facebook account the MEC said: “I have just opened up a case of fraud against the signatory of a letter, using our Western Cape government letterhead, that is circulating falsified letters indicating that individuals should pay for vacant stands and to submit certain documentation.

“As provincial minister I call upon SAPS to look into this case as a matter of urgency to ensure that these unscrupulous individuals do not benefit from people’s needs and specifically their need for housing throughout the province.

“I’ve instructed my department to launch a full investigation into this matter, as we cannot allow bogus characters to fraudulently use our government to advance their criminal activities,” said Simmers.

In a statement the MEC said, “These unscrupulous characters are preying on people’s vulnerabilities, as they know there are many desperate residents in need of a housing opportunity.

“Residents who suspect fraudulent activities are encouraged to contact our help-desk on 021 483 6488/0611, as well as their local police office and report these individuals. It is also important to note that the department of housing does not exist.”

The MEC urged any resident of the province in need of housing assistance from government, to register at their local housing office. “Residents who are already registered should ensure their details are up to date, particularly if contact information has changed since registration,” he said.

A year ago a former councillor and chairperson of the Oostenberg Sub-Council of the City of Cape Town, Wilma Brady, was convicted on a charge of fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

She had misrepresented the provincial housing department in the Western Cape by providing a document which purported to be a letter of appointment to the service provider on behalf of the department.

