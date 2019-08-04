The City’s safety and security directorate is taking more than 12 000 candidates through physical assessments for its latest metro police and traffic services intake in Ndabeni. Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A new group of metro police and traffic officers are expected to become a part of law enforcement in the next 18 months after undergoing the necessary training. The City of Cape Town’s Metro Police Training College began assessments on Monday and will see 12335 candidates until next week; 120 will be chosen for the traffic service and metro police vacancies after participating in the learnership programme.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “The physical assessments are important for the candidates to go through because they need to be able to act under pressure, such as a conflict situation or protest or help with assaults. Only one out of every 100 participants will be chosen.”

The participants went through a physical assessment where they did a 2.4km run within 13 minutes for men, and 15 minutes 30 seconds for women; a reach test; push-ups (30 for men within 60 seconds, 21 for women); sit-ups (45 for men within 60 seconds, 31 for women); and shuttle runs (10 in 60 seconds for men, 10 in 70 seconds for women).

The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate is taking more than 12 000 candidates through physical assessments for its latest Metro Police and Traffic Service intake in Ndabeni. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Smith said the unemployment statistics had increased over the last year and this learnership would help with an individual being able to provide for a family, allow for another police official to be deployed in a community, and help fill the huge gap of 4500 officers lost in the police.

Once physical assessments are completed, candidates will do a written assessment, followed by interviews.

The successful candidates will then perform a 12-month traffic learnership, followed by a six-month municipal policing qualification.

The director of metro police and training for safety and security, Bradley Lackay, said: “1050 people are assessed a day and 40% of the candidates will get through the first assessment on average because they need to be relatively fit. The number of candidates to be recruited is still a small number but we’re hopeful it will still make a difference in communities.”

The successful individuals will be trained as metro police officers and traffic officers, and once vacancies are opened after 18 months they will be able to apply for either.

Lackay said an individual who became a part of law enforcement was expected to be of a certain physical standard. They should at least be able to run, do push ups and carry their own weight.

