WATCH: Cape motorists warned to be careful as strong, gusty winds persist
Cape Town motorists have been urged to be cautious on the roads as strong winds continue to batter the city.
On Thursday, Chantel Alexander from the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management said the weather office issued a warning about the strong, gusty south-easterly winds currently being experienced across the metropole.
“The City cautions motorists in particular to please be careful on the roads, and to the public in general, please ensure that temporary structures or any other items that could be blown away are well anchored.
“We advise the public to stay indoors where possible.”
Alexander said the south-easterly winds were expected to start easing overnight.
She said all City services and external agencies were on standby.
“Residents are reminded to call the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline in case of an emergency.”
Earlier, SA Weather Service spokesperson Hannelee Doubell said: “Already a cold front accompanied by a steep upper trough made landfall over the Western Cape on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in isolated to scattered showers and rain in the south-west.
“Further snowfall may be expected over these regions on Friday. Over the Western Cape, cold, overcast and windy conditions with heavy rain and localised flooding will dominate the circulation pattern,” said Doubell.
Cape Argus