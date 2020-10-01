WATCH: Cape motorists warned to be careful as strong, gusty winds persist

Cape Town motorists have been urged to be cautious on the roads as strong winds continue to batter the city.

On Thursday, Chantel Alexander from the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management said the weather office issued a warning about the strong, gusty south-easterly winds currently being experienced across the metropole.

“The City cautions motorists in particular to please be careful on the roads, and to the public in general, please ensure that temporary structures or any other items that could be blown away are well anchored.

“We advise the public to stay indoors where possible.”

Alexander said the south-easterly winds were expected to start easing overnight.