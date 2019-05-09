Western Cape IEC head, Courtney Sampson addressed the media at the provincial results centre. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Results have slowly started trickling into the IEC provincial results centre in Cape Town. As of midnight on May 8, there have been 24 votes counted - the ANC is leading the pack on the national ballot with 11 votes, followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 8 votes and the Democratic Alliance (DA) with none.

“We are very confident but we are also cautious about the increment weather and technical challenges that was experienced throughout the IEC,” said Faiez Jacobs the ANC Western Cape Provincial Secretary.

"I think it's well noted that some voting stations opened late, there were problems with the ballot paper, and there were challenges around the forms that people had to use. If we had made adequate provision then they wouldn’t have had these technical problems.

"I think we are very concerned with it," Jacobs said.

He said they also remain concerned about the voter turnout because of the bad weather conditions.









The DA Western Cape Premier Candidate Alan Winde said: “The number of stations that ran out of ballots that is really concerning because that really is a basic simple management of saying how many voters are registered here and what is the flow? How can you run out of ballots? Obviously this causes people to turn away.

"The second thing is the number of scanners which were faulty, and the training levels of some IEC officials which was not up to scraps,” Winde said.





Courtney Sampson IEC provincial head said: “In terms of the glitches, they are unacceptable. The fact that we have indelible ink that is not indelible, I think the question that needs to be ask is whether it will affect the outcome of the elections. I think that’s a critical question for the courts.

"We are looking into it, and the commission is committed to laying charges against those individuals that voted twice.”













