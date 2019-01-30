The now infamous video of a sheep getting slaughtered on Clifton beach has been remade with a watermelon playing the starring role. Picture: Screengrab

Cape Town - The now infamous video of a sheep getting slaughtered on Clifton beach has been remade with a watermelon playing the starring role.

The video re-enactment was posted by Cape Party as part of its 2019 elections campaign. The video was posted to the political party's Facebook page with a caption reading: "

Following the shocking slaughter of a sheep on Clifton 4th Beach last month, the Cape Party's response to EFF radicals was this age old Cape tradition.

"Unlike other cultures in Southern Africa, here in the Cape we have a different culture. We do not slaughter animals, and we do not tolerate racism," says Cape Party leader Jack Miller in the video.





With regard to the actual sheep slaughter that took place in December, Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith confirmed in a letter to the Cape Argus that the City had laid criminal charges against the organisers the a Clifton protest that took place at Fourth Beach on Friday, December 29.

The charges relate to animal cruelty and the contravention of the Meat Safety Act.

"In addition, we have laid a charge of defeating the ends of justice against senior SAPS officials who declined to engage in crowd control, which would have allowed law enforcement to prevent the slaughter of the animal," Smith said.

