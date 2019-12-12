At a media briefing at the provincial disaster management centre at Tygerberg Hospital - held in response to Eskom’s implementation of stage 6 load shedding on Monday - Premier Alan Winde called on President Cyril Ramaphosa “to urgently take the lead to fix this dire situation”.
Winde said: “The president should specifically call a meeting between himself, premiers, the mayors of metros the minister of Energy and the minister of Public Enterprises to see if we can’t put some quick wins in place and mitigate as much as we can in the next while.”
“It’s not the first time that we the people of this province have been in a position like this, we understand very well what it is like to run out of something, because we went through a whole process as citizens, and as government as partners when it came to Day Zero with our water situation.
It was amazing to see how the levels of government and citizens came together and we were recognised globally for the way we took an absolute disaster and moved it into a positive.”