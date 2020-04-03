WATCH: Cape refugees in middle of De Lille, City squabble over ablution facilities

Cape Town - Refugees who have been living in the Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square were on Thursday evacuated from the building and escorted by police to a site for them in Bellville. But there seemed to be confusion as to who would provide ablution facilities at the site after Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille and the City of Cape Town blamed each other for the lack of proper facilities at the site. Mayco member for community and health services Zahid Badroodien said: “The agreement the City had with the minister is that she’d make available six toilets and showers at the location for the refugees before they arrive. Up until now there have been no toilets.” Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “We agreed initially to move the refugees to a military base in Wingfield. The minister said the land would be made available and we would provide the services. However, a few days after, a tent was erected at Paint City. The City wrote to the Minister of Public Works and Home Affairs pointing out that this was not the agreement and the site wasn’t suitable because they were disrupting the completion of a safe space project that the City was busy with.” Smith said the decision to put refugees in Bellville could spell danger.

“There’s already a significant refugee population in Bellville. You’re putting two large groups of Burundians and Congolese in the equation and it might not go well. It’s irresponsible to do something like this,” Smith said.

On Thursday, the foreign nationals who had been living at the Methodist Church and those scattered on the streets around Cape Town Central police station and near the District Six Museum were removed by the police.

Foreign nationals who have been living in the Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square were evacuated from the building and escorted by police to a site. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Initially the refugees rejected the site as “throwing us out is not the solution, amid the Covid-19 outbreak”, said Aline Bukuru, a refugee leader.

“It’s exposing us and our children to the coronavirus. It’s not easy to control 6 000 people.”

Police arrived on the scene and ushered the refugees on to buses to transport them to Bellville and used their shields to stop the refugees going back into the church.

De Lille said Smith was a “blue lair". “We said publicly that public works will provide the transport etc. They have not provided anything. I spent the whole Saturday I gave them four sites and we went to look in Maitland. We agreed that the refugees will use Paint City in Bellville. What has happened is that they instructed the mayor saying that the mayor did not agree with this. I know the politics in the DA. JP wants to be the de facto mayor,” she said.

De Lille said her department has provided 10 showers and five mobile toilets. She said the site was ready for the refugees despite the City saying otherwise.

“They don’t care about the refugees and homeless people. I have decided that I am not going to go down on their level. All the stumbling blocks they put in our way we worked around it,” De Lille said.

Refugees inside the tent which they were moved to in Bellville. Picture and Video: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

