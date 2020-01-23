Community leader Linda Phitho said two schools were affected by the protest: Bloekombos Secondary School and Masibambane. However, he said the problematic school was Masibambane.
Phitho said the community was calling for action to be taken to assist pupils who failed in 2019.
“The principal is standing in the way of around 120 pupils returning to the school for the year,” Phitho said.
He said the parents had reportedly approached the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to intervene in the matter, and were also calling on the department to provide the school with three mobile classrooms to accommodate the pupils.