The Wynberg Campus of Schools has voiced support for putting a stop to violence. Picture: Mouton Joubert/Supplied/Wynberg Campus of Schools

The Wynberg Campus of Schools With the recent spate of attacks against women and children across South Africa, the Wynberg Campus of Schools has voiced support for putting a stop to the violence.

The four campus schools held a joint assembly to show solidarity for the countless women and children who have suffered at the hands of violence.

Staff and pupils of the four schools gathered wearing all black to form the word “STOP” on the school grounds and to observe a minute’s silence for all victims. The boys’ schools read a pledge of non-violence - showing their commitment as young men to the #ItStartsWithMe movement.

"As girls at both Wynberg Girls’ Schools, we show support to those who have been victims of abuse.

"As a campus we believe we need to teach our boys and girls respect for all people, regardless of gender, race, colour or creed," the Wynberg Campus of Schools said.

Sans Souci Girls’ High School

During the week, learners and staff from Sans Souci Girls’ High School gathered for a morning prayer, and protesting against the recent attacks and murders on women and children in the country

Pupils and staff at Sans Souci Girls’ High School protest against gender-based violence and the murder of student Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: Supplied

Westerford High School

On Thursday the 5 of September Westerford students, parents and teachers took a stand against abuse, rape and murder of women in South African.

Table View High School

UWC student Jesse Hess, who was murdered alongside her grandfather, was a learner at Table View High School for 5 years. As a prefect and avid supporter of all things cultural, she touched many lives. A candle was lit in her memory by the staff on Monday morning and the Grade 12s wore black ribbons in her memory on Tuesday.

Islamia College

Islamia College Girls High protested on Wednesday morning to voice their concerns against the femicide and Gender-Based Violence in our country, which is 5 times higher than the global average.

Rustenburg Girls' High School, Cape Town