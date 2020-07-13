WATCH: Cape storm brings waves of foam along Sea Point shoreline

Cape Town - Many Capetonians couldn't get enough of the sea foam along the Sea Point shoreline on Monday as a result of the cold front and gale-force winds which hit the region on Sunday and continued throughout Monday. The South African Weather Services (SAWS) said that gale to strong gale-force winds (65-100km/h) are expected over most of the Western Cape, southern Northern Cape and parts of the Eastern Cape today (13 July 2020). They added that marine and coastal communities should especially take extreme precaution. The SAWS also said that the storm surge, together with high seas and winds, can result in coastal infrastructure damages along the Cape south coast. "Storm surge is expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay, persisting into Tuesday morning. Snowfall is possible over the western mountains in the Western Cape and southern high ground of the Northern Cape on Monday into Tuesday," the weather service said.

As a result of the weather conditions, Sea Point and Three Anchor Bay became a picturesque landscape of sea foam that covered cars in the area. Sea foam is a type of foam created by the agitation of seawater.

African News Agency photographers also snapped some pictures of the aftermath of the sea foam hitting the shore.

Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Seven-year-old twins Liv and Eve Dorrington (Eve is in pink) seen playing in the foam. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

The City of Cape Town said that their services are hard at work to deal with the impact and mitigate any further risks to communities.

Disaster Risk Management officials have also said that mopping-up operations are continuing across the city. They said various roads across the city have been flooded and these are being attended to by the Roads and Stormwater Department.

Here are some other posts from social media from residents who also were present to witness the sea foam:

Sea Point Promenade experiencing massive swells today! 🌊



📸: Luke Godfrey#CapeStorm pic.twitter.com/WVpr6b22Of — Dylan Moore (@MrCPT) July 13, 2020