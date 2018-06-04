A meeting to discuss possible names for Cape Town International Airport ended prematurely after it descended into chaos. Picture: Jason Felix/Cape Argus

Cape Town - A meeting meant to get some clarity about the way forward for the renaming of Cape Town International Airport had to be called off after it descended into chaos.

The public meeting was organised to get input and suggestions for the new name.

Clashes break out at the public meeting on the renaming of Cape Town International Airport. @IOL @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/K0qS8bQ36N — JasonFelix (@JasonFelix) June 4, 2018

The meeting was chaotic from the onset, with several attendees ignoring calls for silence.

The names of four Struggle icons are being considered as the new name for Cape Town International Airport.

Before the meeting officially started, Khoi San groups played music while EFF supporters sang Struggle songs.

Organisers struggled to control a group that erupted in song after a speaker called for the "Khoisan heritage to take first preference, or there will be war".

The meeting has now been called off. EFF supports and Khoi San activist are now dancing on the stage @IOL @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/PSzrnSwbu6 — JasonFelix (@JasonFelix) June 4, 2018

Hundreds of people eager to have their say about the future name of the airport left disappointed after the meeting was called to an end prematurely.

Just three speakers had an opportunity to present their arguments before clashes between differing supporters broke out.

EFF leader Julius Malema called for the airport to be renamed after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela after the mother of the nation died.

At her funeral, Malema called on the ANC to honour her by renaming the airport after her.

An online poll revealed the majority of those who voted (75%) want the airport in Cape Town renamed after Madikizela-Mandela.

#AFRICAMONTH: The Transport Ministry confirmed proposals had been received for the renaming of Cape Town International Airport. Which Struggle icon do you think it should it be named after? | https://t.co/RT65hbdZVj @TheCapeArgus @capetownint @BlackTwitterati @Julius_S_Malema — IOL News (@IOL) May 29, 2018

