The wind is howling on the Grand Parade, but it's done little to affect the enthusiasm of the #TweedeNuweJaar troupes— Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) January 2, 2019
Video: @jongilangaNdama / @AfriNewsAgency / @IOL pic.twitter.com/csy2NNJIWj
Cape Town 🙄 I love my mense 😂 pic.twitter.com/ocB0S0dLMU— Lance Witten (@LanceTheWitten) January 1, 2019
Let’s Go! #kaapseklopse #kaapseklops2019 #capetown #mothercity #minstrels 🇿🇦🤸🏾♀️😍 pic.twitter.com/Xwu4T9eKvn— Marc Lottering (@marclottering) January 2, 2019
Swapping his bat (and microphone) for a klopse umbrella today! 😜 @jpduminy21 pic.twitter.com/ZhuPdBmohT— Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) January 2, 2019
Our special #TweedeNuweJaar correspondent has embedded himself within Playaz Inc.@IOL pic.twitter.com/fmYyNOJTjT— Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) January 2, 2019