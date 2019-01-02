



Cape minstrel troupes from across the city were expected to start marching from noon but only got underway later due to delays. Numerous roads have been closed as the klopse (minstrels) perform their song-and-dance numbers from Keizergracht Street in District Six all the way up to Wale Street in Bo-Kaap.





The street parade follows the historic tradition when the Cape’s slaves had their day off work during the Dutch colonial period.





The wind is howling on the Grand Parade, but it's done little to affect the enthusiasm of the #TweedeNuweJaar troupes

Video: @jongilangaNdama / @AfriNewsAgency / @IOL pic.twitter.com/csy2NNJIWj — Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) January 2, 2019

Despite organisers having said they would not allow gazebos at the Grand Parade, put up by residents for shade, by Tuesday afternoon locals had already set up their gazebos and sleeping bags along Darling and Adderley streets.





Muneeb Gambeno, one of the directors of the company organising this year’s Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade, now called the Cape Town Street Parade, said people camping out along the route had “become tradition”.





Cape Town 🙄 I love my mense 😂 pic.twitter.com/ocB0S0dLMU — Lance Witten (@LanceTheWitten) January 1, 2019





The event will include troupes registered with various minstrel associations, including the organisers’ Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) and the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA).





This resolution comes after the CTMCA had earlier this month challenged the KKKA and the City of Cape Town in the Western Cape High Court for the right to hold its events at the Athlone stadium.



