Cape Town - The Cape CBD was brought to a standstill as thousands of Capetonians and tourists gather in the CBD for the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar jol.
Cape minstrel troupes from across the city were expected to start marching from noon but only got underway later due to delays. Numerous roads have been closed as the klopse (minstrels) perform their song-and-dance numbers from Keizergracht Street in District Six all the way up to Wale Street in Bo-Kaap.

The street parade follows the historic tradition when the Cape’s slaves had their day off work during the Dutch colonial period.

Despite organisers having said they would not allow gazebos at the Grand Parade, put up by residents for shade, by Tuesday afternoon locals had already set up their gazebos and sleeping bags along Darling and Adderley streets.

Muneeb Gambeno, one of the directors of the company organising this year’s Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade, now called the Cape Town Street Parade, said people camping out along the route had “become tradition”.


The event will include troupes registered with various minstrel associations, including the organisers’ Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) and the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA).

This resolution comes after the CTMCA had earlier this month challenged the KKKA and the City of Cape Town in the Western Cape High Court for the right to hold its events at the Athlone stadium.

The city had granted the permit to host the event and allow the use of the Athlone stadium to the KKKA.

Crowds of between 60 000 and 100 000 people are expected to gather for the annual parade. Some of those spotted in attendance included comedians Marc Lottering, and Yaaseen Barnes, and former Cape Argus editor Gasant Abarder.




