Fire on the slopes of Table Mountain and Lions Head. Firefighters continue to bring dose the flames but strong winds hampering their efforts. Picture/Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA

WATCH: Cape Town firefighters battle blaze moving towards Lion's Head

By Sisonke Mlamla Time of article published 1h ago

Cape Town - A massive fire broke out below Tafelberg Road, on the slopes of Table Mountain, with vegetation alight and City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services on the scene.

The massive fire resulted in a full closure of the road.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said at about 12:50, the firefighters responded to reports of mountain slopes being alight below Tafelberg Road.

"A total of 203 firefighters with 28 firefighting appliances on scene excluding Table Mountain National Park and Working On Fire crews," Carelse said.

He also reported of four dwellings that have caught alight in Trek Road.

"The fire has jumped and is burning on the Signal Hill side."

Fire on the slopes of Table Mountain and Lions Head. Firefighters continue to bring dose the flames but strong winds hampering their efforts. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said they are closely monitoring the fire.

Powell said at the stage, there is no cause to evacuate, "but we ask that residents please close all windows and doors to prevent draft and reduce heat".

She said wildfire creates smoky conditions, so it's important for everyone to reduce exposure to smoke, and said wildfire smoke irritates eyes, nose, throat and lungs.

"Children, pregnant women, people living with asthma and heart disease need to be especially careful," Powell said.

