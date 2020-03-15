WATCH: Cape Town firefighters battle blaze moving towards Lion's Head
Cape Town - A massive fire broke out below Tafelberg Road, on the slopes of Table Mountain, with vegetation alight and City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services on the scene.
The massive fire resulted in a full closure of the road.
Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said at about 12:50, the firefighters responded to reports of mountain slopes being alight below Tafelberg Road.
"A total of 203 firefighters with 28 firefighting appliances on scene excluding Table Mountain National Park and Working On Fire crews," Carelse said.
He also reported of four dwellings that have caught alight in Trek Road.
"The fire has jumped and is burning on the Signal Hill side."
The concern at this stage is the left and right flank. The Kloofnek Vistor Safety standby area including the kennels were under threat but safe at this stage. SANParks and public vehicles have been damaged alongside kloofnek road. pic.twitter.com/1iNOiR8paP— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) March 15, 2020
Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said they are closely monitoring the fire.
Powell said at the stage, there is no cause to evacuate, "but we ask that residents please close all windows and doors to prevent draft and reduce heat".
She said wildfire creates smoky conditions, so it's important for everyone to reduce exposure to smoke, and said wildfire smoke irritates eyes, nose, throat and lungs.
"Children, pregnant women, people living with asthma and heart disease need to be especially careful," Powell said.
Cars are currently being escorted down Signal Hill road from the top parking area."— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) March 15, 2020
Firefighting services include: NCC Wildfires - the Table Mountain National Park contracted crew, the City of Cape Town, Volunteer Wildlife Services and Working on Fire. pic.twitter.com/H3Mnn4iZsl
Cape Argus