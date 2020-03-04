WATCH: Cape Town refugees now squatting outside District Six Museum

Cape Town - Refugees who were forcibly removed on Monday from an open field in District Six have now decided to squat outside the District Six Museum.

On Monday, chaos ensued after the group who were living outside the Methodist church in Greenmarket Square were forced to leave after an interdict was granted to the City of Cape Town to have by-laws enforced.

The group then made its way to an open field in District Six but was removed with force by the City’s metro law enforcement officers. The refugees, who were forced to flee their homes last year, have spent nearly six months on the streets of Cape Town.

One of the refugees, Lourence Ntomba, said: “It was the worst thing we could imagine, being removed from a park, an open space. Coming to remove us, and with force, was inhumane and too much for us.”

She said the refugees had lost faith in the City and government.