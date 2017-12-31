Every year, people camp out on the streets of Cape Town to secure their spot along the route the minstrel troupes take on their Tweede Nuwejaar parade. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - More than 13 000 minstrels are expected to parade through Cape Town on Tuesday, entertaining an expected crowd of more than 50 000 people coming to watch the annual Tweede Nuwejaar (Second New Year) celebrations.

Part of the tradition includes people from around Cape Town camping out on the streets of the CBD, just to secure their place along the route of the annual parade.

Siraaj Ajam, Shahied Birch and Lameeze Birch from Mitchells Plain said they had been camping out in Adderley Street for a week to be able to support their troup, Juventus Boys Entertainment.

“We are so excited for this event that we will already be starting to plan for next year's road march the day after this year's one is finished. It is something that cannot be taken lightly because it is part of our culture, our identity,” said Lameeze Birch.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Widaad Fortuin has spent the last few days camping out on the streets of Cape Town. It's a tradition that has gone on as long as she can remember. Video: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Ajam, who is one of the Juventus Boys road march leaders said his troop is all about making Cape Town ‘rock’.

“We as JBE are ready to bring the house down. As the champions of last year's march, we will aim to bring much more than what we did because we want to take the trophy back home where it belongs,” he said.

Widaad Fortuin has been camping out on the streets of Cape Town ahead of the minstrels parade for as long as she can remember. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

The parade dates back to the 1700s when the slaves in Cape Town were given one day off in the year on January 2. To celebrate, groups would dress up as minstrels, waving parasols, strumming banjos and making merry music, dancing and parading along the streets from the District Six area to the city centre.

Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Tapie Hendricks, 75, from Mitchells Plain, is one of the oldest supporters to camp out just to watch his favourite troupe Juventus Boys Entertainment.

Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

“I have been coming here for quite some time now and have been camping out at the same spot for the past four years now,” he said.

Nazeema Omar, 31, from Bridgetown, is also excited about this year's parade as her three-year-old daughter, Iqrah, will be representing Silvetown Entertainers.

“I am here because of my children. I have to make them understand where we come from and I want them to be proud of it,” she said.

Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Farieda Sambaba from Heideveld said that her son Ziyaad, 16, would also be participating in the parade representing Heideveld Entertainers.

The parade is expected to get under way at noon on Tuesday.

Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

The City of Cape Town's safety and security chief JP Smith said more than 400 policing staff would be deployed.

"We aim to make this event incident free and also to accommodate everyone involved as best as we can," he said.

