WATCH: Cape Town welcomes inaugural United Airlines flight









Pictured are the Sunshine Entertainment minstrel troupe welcoming the first passengers on the first New York to Cape Town direct flight. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The inaugural United Airlines direct flight from New York’s Newark Airport to Cape Town International Airport landed at 6pm on Monday amid much pomp and ceremony. The ultralong-haul flight sees the airline returning to Africa - United last flew to Africa via its Houston to Lagos route, which was discontinued a few years back - with plans to operate three weekly seasonal, non-stop flights between Newark and Cape Town until March 25 next year. Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said: “The United States is a key tourism and business market for the province, and we look forward to welcoming United’s customers to Cape Town and the Western Cape. This new service will open up the US and North American markets to opportunities in the Western Cape, and significantly contribute towards growing our tourism sector and stimulating economic growth in the Western Cape. United’s regional managing director of sales, Bob Schumacher, said: “Our new service between Cape Town and New York will provide our business and leisure customers with a seamless and more convenient way to travel between South Africa and North America, and more immediate access to everything the Americas has to offer.”

Wesgro chief executive Tim Harris said: “The new route will enable new and expanded economic opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The inaugural United Airlines direct flight from New York’s Newark Airport to Cape Town International Airport landed at 6pm on Monday amid much pomp and ceremony. Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency

I would like to officially welcome United Airlines to Cape Town!✈️🇺🇸🇿🇦 Yesterday, their inaugural flight from New York/Newark touched down in Cape Town. The new non-stop route, the world's only non-stop service between the USA&CT, will boost tourism and business opportunities. pic.twitter.com/q4owQG2j33 — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) December 17, 2019

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft features 48 seats in United Polaris business class, 88 seats in Economy Plus and 116 seats in United Economy.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Air Access received the Overall Winner Award for the second consecutive year at the annual Routes Africa 2019 Awards in Mombasa, Kenya last wek.

Cape Town won three awards at the ceremony, including Best Airport in Africa in the 4-20 million passenger category; Destination Marketing award for Cape Town Air Access; as well as the Overall Routes Africa award.

Cape Town Air Access is a partnership between the City, the Western Cape Government, Airports Company SA, Cape Town Tourism, Wesgro and South African Tourism, which aims to land more direct routes into Cape Town International Airport.

Dan Plato, David Manier and James Vos welcoming the first passengers on the first New York to Cape Town direct flight. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Pictured is Takara Odendaal, 26, dancing with the Sunshine Entertainment minstrel troupe who welcomed the first passengers on the first New York to Cape Town direct flight. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

