Cape Town - Cape Town kept its reputation as the festival capital of the world when thousands of people converged on Adderley Street and surrounding areas to witness the annual switching-on of the festive lights, signalling the start of the festive season.
The crowds gathered the city streets Sunday evening as the festive lights were switched on serving as a starting point to the holiday season.
A diverse group of people all gathered together on Sunday night as they celebrated togetherness and diversity which was the motivation behind this years theme known as ‘Window to the World’.
Mayor Dan Plato said: ‘‘The switching-on of the festive lights is something all of Cape Town looks forward to as it signals the start of the festive season. This year’s theme focuses on diversity, which is what Cape Town reflects, and different communities across the city are part of this celebration of togetherness and sharing.”