Cape Town - Animal lovers were called upon to visit the Animal Welfare Society (AWS SA) this Easter weekend as they presented an adoption “eggstravaganza”. Animals play a big part in keeping families and children happy, therefore the Animal Welfare Society decided to present an adoption campaign for the entire Easter weekend, with the hope that families would potentially be taking an animal home.

Easter symbolises the celebration of new life and this corresponds with the AWS mission to provide an animal with a new home and life, explains head of communications and resource development at the Animal Welfare Shelter, Allan Perrins.

“We firmly believe in second chances and saving lives. By adopting a pet from us you will be giving the greatest gift of all – a wonderful life to a new best friend. This would be a real win for the pet, new owner and animal shelter,” said Perrins.

“Seeing an emaciated, petrified animal transform and blossom into a loving and trusting companion is all the reward we need to carry on despite the seemingly insurmountable odds,” he said.

Perrins said many people work during the week and are occupied over weekends, therefore they decided to have the adoption extravaganza till on Monday afternoon in Philippi. The turnout for the event was heart-warming and what was expected.

The number of adoptions were low, due to various reasons, but the Animal Welfare Society remains hopeful that the animals will receive homes.

The public is encouraged to visit the Animal Welfare Society and view the animals.

There are still 49 dogs and 15 cats up for adoption. It costs R750 for dogs and R650 for cats, which includes vaccinations, sterilisation, deworming and microchipping.

For more details call 021 692 2626 or email [email protected]

