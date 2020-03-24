WATCH: Capetonians disregard call to stay home and opt for panic buying

Cape Town - Despite being told by President Cyril Ramaphosa to stay home to not do any panic buying, Capetonians have disregarded his sage advice and instead opted to do just that on Tuesday morning. Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday evening and announced a 21-day lockdown amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. The president said the lockdown was mandatory and had to be implemented to ensure that the spread of the Covid-19 virus is reduced and the curve is flattened. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also confirmed on Tuesday morning that the country now has 554 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Mkhize said health officials were working around the clock to track cases of the virus and trace contacts. Ramaphosa said that "everyone must do everything within their means to avoid contact with other people". "Staying at home, avoiding public places and cancelling all social activities is the preferred best defence against the virus.

"Individuals will not be allowed to leave their homes except under strictly controlled circumstances, such as to seek medical care, buy food, medicine and other supplies or collect a social grant. We are concerned that there are a number of businesses that are selling certain goods at excessively high prices. This cannot be allowed," Ramaphosa said.

"Regulations have been put in place to prohibit unjustified price hikes, to ensure shops maintain adequate stocks of basic goods and to prevent people from ‘panic buying’."

Despite this, here is a look at how Capetonians lined up outside stores on Tuesday morning:

Hundreds of panic buyers were seen queuing outside Giant Hyper in Brackenfell. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Shoppers queue to stock up on groceries ahead a nationwide lockdown called to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 24, 2020. Picture: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Shoppers queue to stock up on groceries ahead a nationwide lockdown called to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 24, 2020. Picture: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Shoppers queue to stock up on groceries ahead a nationwide lockdown called to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 24, 2020. Picture: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Ramaphosa stressed: "It is important for all South Africans to understand that the supply of goods remains continuous and supply chains remain intact.

"Government has had discussions with manufacturers and distributors of basic necessities, who have indicated that there will be a continuous supply of these goods. There is therefore no need for stockpiling of any items."

A friend sent me these this morning from @CheckersSA already rushing out to get goods although I suppose people normally do monthly shops around this time as pay day is tomorrow which could be worse I bet. #CoronavirusInSA #lockDownSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/Q7GlijlzTk — Stephen Howarth (@cape365) March 24, 2020

Cape Argus