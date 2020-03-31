WATCH: Capetonians sing the national anthem while they 'Clap for our Carers'

Cape Town - Across the world millions of people clap, every evening at 8pm, to show their gratitude towards the doctors, nurses, carers and all medical personnel who are at the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. This has become the global 'Clap for our Carers' trend as a way to honour those putting themselves at risk in order to save everyday citizens. Photojournalist Armand Hough was the man involved in a recent video making the round of social media which captured Sea Point residents clapping for our carers. The video was posted on Monday, and has over 6000 views. In his social media post, Hough said: "My flat mate Christian Wink and I decided to do something special for tonight's 8pm #clapforourcarerssa. Our country is in us all. We are South Africa. We will do this together and we will help all our brothers and sisters until every last one of us is pulled through."

Hough shared that he had been watch President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Monday evening, and had been inspired to honour those health professionals fighting the Covid-19 outbreak.

"After reading about how so many world leaders have been bungling their response to the pandemic, we felt inspired by the president’s address, which ended shortly before the #ClapForOurCarersSA 8pm applause that has been happening here in Sea Point, and around the world. At 19:57 my flatmate Christian Wink and I decided to do a quick Google image search for our flag and a YouTube search for our anthem.

"I had no idea it was going to get so much traction. I just though it was a nice sentiment. Initially assumed the neighbours would be quite pissed off, but they all clapped hands and said thank you. The response was fantastic," Hough said.

"Aside from showing appreciation to our healthcare workers, we wanted to remind a few people on the balconies of our building that we are not locking down to protect ourselves from contracting the virus, but rather to slow down the spread of the virus throughout South Africa. "

Hough hopes try to gradually step it up every evening by adding something extra, and has put the call out to others to join in.

"It’s not about you, it’s about your country. The 8pm applause for the carers has been something to look forward to here in Sea Point. We prefer to see it as physical distancing, not social distancing. So being able to make a noise together for a moment every night reinforces that, but seeing the flag and hearing the anthem will hopefully remind people that we are in this together and it is going to be a long journey that will not be done on April 15.

"South Africans will all have to chip in and look after each other. We didn’t think this would get so much traction, but I guess we’re going to be doing this every night now. We would love to up our game every night and try to inspire people sitting in comfy Sea Point flats to help those less fortunate, provide websites where they can donate, or maybe just show a clip of a Makazole Mapimpi’s Rugby World Cup final chip kick every night," Hough said.

Premier Alan Winde earlier on Tuesday also called for all Western Cape residents to support the provincial government's #ThankYouWC campaign aimed at "celebrating those essential service workers, from the doctors and nurses at the frontline of our response, to the supermarket staff, farmworkers, law enforcement and all of the other men and women who go to work every day to ensure we are able to get through this pandemic".

"We thank you for your service," he said.

Residents are asked to hang a flag or a colourful piece of cloth from their doors and windows as a show of support and solidarity in neighbourhoods.