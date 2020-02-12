Cape Town - While the alleged baby snatcher Karabo Tau is expecting to hear her fate of her bail application later today at the Bellville Magistrates Court, her co-accused Ely Kibunda's kidnapping case was dropped.
Kibunda, 22, made his third appearance on Tuesday after he was arrested on January 23. Kibunda, a foreign national from the Democratic Republic of Congo, was facing a count of kidnapping.
The magistrate dropped the charge on the grounds that no evidence connected him to the accused, Tau.
Coming out of court, an ecstatic Kibunda said he had no hope that "I would be set free even though I knew I was innocent".
"I feel very happy because I was innocent from the beginning and these people took my freedom. I have many concerts coming up and I was worried about how I will perform while being in custody for something I didn't know about," he said.