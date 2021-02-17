WATCH: CCTV captures gang wrecking 8 cars at Cape Town car dealership

CAPE TOWN - A GANG's rampage at an elite Cape Town car dealership has gone viral on social media. CCTV captured how the gang of about 40 people entered the store and damaged at least eight vehicles and assaulted staff.

On Wednesday morning, The Toy Shop in Woodbridge Island, Milnerton, which specialises in exotic and special vehicles, was ambushed.

According to reports, the suspects came into the store demanding two vehicles and when they were denied, they started their attack, damaging eight cars.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a large group of men entering the dealership. Seconds later they are seen smashing the windows of the vehicles and physically attacking the staff.

The incident takes less than a minute, and before it’s all over, a suspect in a orange hoodie returns and corners two of the dealership’s staff demanding their valuables, while another suspect is behind him holding a firearm.