Cape Town - Police maintained a strong presence outside Parliament on Wednesday morning as angry and frustrated students called for tougher laws to be put in place to stop the scourge of violence against women. UCT students along with students from various institutions came out in numbers holding placards reading “my only sin is having a vagina” and “I don’t want to die with my legs open”.

UCT student Emily Shay, 20, says she feels failed by the government, “the month of August was such a horrible month for women and things have reached a crisis in this country. I don’t know what it will take for the government to do something,” she also said that the university grounds are unsafe.

A number of men also joined in the protest.

Students then moved to the front where Police Minister Bheki Cele along with UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng addressed students.

Phakeng called on the government to come with a tangible solution to address that the ongoing violence against women.

“We do not feel safe. Even public spaces are not safe. We want our leaders to come with a plan to protect us,” Phakeng said.

Cele was heckled by students and said SAPS is doing what it can and will provide students with frequent updates.

