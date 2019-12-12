WATCH: Cele promises more cops after visiting parents of murdered Cape girl









Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of 10-year-old Aysha Kelly, who was shot dead in the crossfire of an alleged gang shootout in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain. Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - More than 1000 new police recruits - of the 5000 currently receiving training - will be deployed to the Western Cape from police academies after their graduation on Friday. This was the assurance given to the Mitchells Plain community and the parents of murdered 10-year-old Ayesha Kelly on Wednesday during a visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele. In addition to trying to curb gang violence in the Cape Flats, he was also addressing policing needs and priorities in the province. Cele said the police were making progress in the fight against gangsterism, and said every Tuesday, he and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole spent their time in the province tackling police operations and how they were making a difference in communities. He outlined the difference made by Operation Lockdown, which involved the deployment of the army.

“Since the start of Operation Lockdown more than 2600 people have been arrested - 2001 were still in custody, 248 have been found guilty, 50 of them were found not guilty, 355 were on bail, 169 were charged for murder and other cases,” Cele said.

However, he said he had no clue as to when the gang violence would end on the Cape Flats. Ayesha was killed in an alleged shootout between rival gangs in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, on Sunday.

Her family told Cele and Sitole, that the justice system failed them and the community.

Ayesha’s mother, Inshaaf Kelly, said her child had big dreams and described her daughter’s death as a big loss for the country.

“The little girl was trying to buy something at a shop next to her home when she was killed,” she said.

She said she was informed by community members that her child had been shot.

“My fear is for every child’s safety in the our community.

“This killing seem to be an ongoing thing here. It was not the first time a child was shot by gangs in my neighbourhood.”

Ayesha's mother, Inshaaf Kelly, said her child had big dreams and described her daughter's death as a big loss for the country. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cele said three men were arrested following the shooting and they appeared in court on Wednesday. The case has been postponed to January 23.

Her grandmother, Fayrouz Kelly, 58, said she was disappointed because, one of the accused was a close family friend.

Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum (MPCF) vice-chairperson Achmat Isaacs said law enforcement was totally failing in their communities.

“We need a community where all residents especially women and children are safe,” Isaacs said.

Premier Alan Winde said at least 40 people were killed in the metro region over the past weekend, and that 25 died as a result of shootings, many in areas where gang activity is rife.

“Gangsters are tearing apart communities, with the victims of their destruction often being innocent bystanders and children,” he said.

