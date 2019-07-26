Police Minister Bheki Cele has motivated all officers attending the memorial of slain police officer Songezo Khethiwe on Thursday. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele has motivated all officers attending the memorial of slain police officer Songezo Khethiwe on Thursday, vowing to start a football team in honour of the football loving officer. Cele said the officer was the oldest policeman the police buried so far.

“Recently, police die at the ages of 23 to 28. Somebody somewhere has declared war against the police at that age,” Cele said.

He says killing the police “is a war against the state itself”.

Khethiwe was shot in the head by a gunman in Delft South, who also wounded two fellow officers who were on patrol with him.

One officer was shot in the eye and the other in the arm.

His family said they were struggling to come to terms with the murder of the dedicated officer and father of two - Linamandla, 7 and Siwaphiwe, 4.

His uncle Gcobani Khethiwe said Songezo was a young constable who joined the police force in 2016.

“He was the breadwinner of the family. We have no idea how they will take the news that their father was shot and killed on duty as a police officer.”

Gcobani said the police service was a calling for Songezo. “He was always focused on keeping the peace. We will miss him dearly and remember him for all the great things he has done.”

The memorial service took place at St Matthews Anglican Church in Voorbrug Delft with Cele as well as Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula, in attendance.

Lihle Bafo, Songezo’s football coach said being a police officer was not interesting anymore and “knowing that you might not come back to your family is a frustration itself”.

He said they formed a football club to make their work interesting.

Reginald Maart, chairperson of the Blue Downs cluster, said they lost a hero who was always dedicated at his job. Khethiwe’s funeral will be held in Qumbu, Eastern Cape, on Saturday.

The police said they arrested a suspect in connection with his murder.

